Evacuations due to Sugar House apartment building fire lifted

SALT LAKE CITY — Evacuated residents near a massive fire at an apartment building under construction in the Sugar House neighborhood of Salt Lake City can now return home.

More than 100 units in the Sugarmont and VUE apartment buildings had to evacuate due to the fire that broke out late Tuesday night.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department announced Sunday afternoon that the residential evacuation orders had been lifted. They asked the residents to leave the tags on their doors, saying they'll be removed Monday.

However, closures of nearby businesses remained in place. No expected date of reopening was given.

The rubble was still smoldering Saturday.