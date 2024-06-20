Watch Now
Evacuation order lifted after brush fire threatens Eagle Mountain residents

Jenny Johanson Smith
Posted at 4:12 PM, Jun 20, 2024

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Residents in the Lone Tree neighborhood of Eagle Mountain were told to evacuate due to a brush fire in the area Thursday, but were then allowed to return to their homes after the fire was contained.

As of 4 p.m., the fire was burning at less than 10 acres and Unified Fire officials posted to social media that crews "are believed to be getting a grasp on the fire."

However, minutes after the UFA post, Eagle Mountain sent out an advisory saying that structures were being threatened and telling residents on Lone Tree Parkway to evacuate and motorists to find a different route.

At 4:30 p.m., the city sent an alert that the fire was contained and that residents were allowed to return home.

