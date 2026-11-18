SALT LAKE CITY — A wave of technology outages continued today, this time striking the National Security Agency's internal communications network.

The agency says no mission-critical operations were affected and blamed complications on routine maintenance. Sources say there is no evidence of a cyberattack. However, the NSA went to a threat level "yellow," enacting staggered work arrivals for various employees.

Highly classified US national security communications network goes down:

Highly classified US national security communications network goes down, sources say

Apple also reported outages affecting iCloud, Apple Pay and email. The company blamed separate platform glitches and Cloudflare issues.

In Utah, the state's education and telehealth networks experienced a routing issue that affected connectivity for some users. The Utah Education Network says the outages were quickly handled and the systems are now working properly. The network says the issue was not related to cybersecurity and there was no unauthorized access.

Fox 13 News Anchor Bob Evans spoke with cybersecurity expert George Kounalis this afternoon. He says even though there has been a cluster of outages, it still seems more likely they are due to maintenance and technical issues.

"What's been interesting about it is when several outages like this happen so close together, people want to look for a pattern. But I always argue timing doesn't always establish a connection," Kounalis said.

Evans also spoke with Pete Ashdown, founder and CEO of local internet provider XMission. He says it's hard to know whether officials are telling the truth when they say these weren't cyberattacks.

"You generally can tell when you are operating a network like that, whether it's, the problem is coming from the outside or the inside.”

“Could it be a Trojan horse?” Evans asked.

“It could be a Trojan horse, or it could be something like AI, which I consider a Trojan horse in a way. You're handing a lot of internal information about your network, your infrastructure to an outside company," Ashdown said.

Ashdown says outages are part of the internet industry and you can't avoid them. He says the rest of us shouldn't panic, but should be using "passphrases" instead of "passwords" and taking advantage of all the security measures your internet provider and other service providers offer.

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