Family promises to rebuild after fire destroys beloved Tremonton drive-in

TREMONTON, Utah — For nearly 60 years, family-owned Mack's Drive-in has been serving made to order burgers, fries, and other treats on Tremonton's Main Street to hungry customers.

"The reason we've been able to be here this long is because all of our great customers," said Kevin Hansen, son of Mack, who started the business.

Since Mack's passing, Kevin and his daughter, Kelsey Palmer, have taken the reigns, with Kelsey saying the restaurant is her dad's life.

"He gets here at 4 in the morning every day, every single day," she said. "It's what he breathes."

Lunch time at Mack's is usually organized chaos, but on Monday the tables and drive thru were empty as the restaurant has been shut down after a grease fire broke out over the weekend.

When the restaurant will reopen is anyone's guess.

"The saddest part is, like, all the memories that are in there, my dad working side by side with his dad, his mom, his siblings," shared Palmer.

News of Saturday's fire was cause of concern for everyone who knows and loves the family behind Mack's.

"They're humble, they're kind, they're so giving just to anybody they welcome you like family," said friend Karen Redmond.

The family won't let the fire stop decades of hard work and love. They're already working to preserve some of the iconic signs so that the restaurant will have the same feel when they rebuild.

"There was never a doubt that we were going to be open again, no matter what happens, we are here," Hansen said, "and we just hope the community will continue to support us like they have."

To help raise money for a future rebuild of Mack's, the restaurant will host a car show fundraiser on June 15.