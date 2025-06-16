Man shot, killed during Salt Lake City protest was beloved local fashion designer

SALT LAKE CITY — Police have identified the man who was shot and killed Saturday night during a protest in downtown Salt Lake City, and members of the community are mourning the loss.

Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, 39, was allegedly hit by a stray bullet shot by a "peacekeeping" volunteer at the massive protest. The man told police that he and another volunteer spotted 24-year-old Arturo Roberto Gamboa acting suspiciously before pulling an AR-15 out of his backpack. They said they told him to drop the weapon, but he instead raised the weapon in a "firing" position and began to run toward the crowd.

Ah Loo died in the hospital despite life-saving efforts.

Gamboa was treated for a minor bullet wound to his side before being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Ah Loo — also known as "Afa" — was a fashion designer who appeared on season 17 of "Project Runway." He was also a guest on FOX 13's The Place multiple times: Once in March 2019, and again in January of this year.

Designer Afa Ah Loo

Two members of the Utah House of Representatives shared their sadness at the news of Ah Loo's death.

"My prayers are with his family, friends, and all who knew him," Rep. Doug Fiefia wrote in a social media post. "He was a bright light in our Polynesian community and will be deeply missed. May his loved ones feel peace and comfort during this difficult time."

"Afa was a wonderful man & father who looked out for his community. Sending all of the love & prayers," added Rep. Tyler Clancy.