Family sues Delta after woman killed by husband at Salt Lake City International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a Utah woman killed by her husband at Salt Lake City International Airport is suing Delta Air Lines, claiming company in-flight employees overserved the man with alcohol during an incoming flight.

Charlotte Sturgeon was killed on April 5, 2022 in an airport parking garage after she was run over by her husband, Shawn Christopher Sturgeon. The couple had been arguing after arriving home from vacation when video showed Shawn striking Charlotte with their SUV and then driving over her body.

Charlotte was initially transported to the hospital before she later died of her injuries.

Shawn Sturgeon's blood-alcohol level was three times over the legal limit when he ran over his wife. Months later, he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal homicide and another count of domestic violence in the presence of a child.

In their lawsuit filed Thursday, the family claims Shawn had consumed "multiple alcoholic beverages" before boarding a flight in San Antonio bound for Salt Lake City, and that Delta personnel served him "at least two additional alcohol beverages with high levels of alcohol content by volume."

According to the filing, "the alcoholic beverages served by Delta Airlines (sic) had intoxicated Shawn to a level well in excess of the legal blood alcohol limit, rendering him impaired. Shawn was so intoxicated that he claims to have no memory of landing or walking through the Salt Lake City airport."

The lawsuit claims Delta "took no steps to keep Shawn from driving or informing laws enforcement of his intoxication and potential for him to be operating a motor vehicle," and that the company "engaged in a course of conduct which was intentional, willful, reckless, wanton, and with gross indifference to the safety of the Decedent and others."

Further on, the lawsuit says Delta should have known that serving alcohol to passengers could cause intoxication and unreasonable risk of causing "emotional distress of others."

The family is demanding Delta pay for past medical and funeral expenses, as well as earnings lost by the couple and damages for the "wrongful death" of Charlotte Sturgeon.

