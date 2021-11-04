Family updates condition of Layton student hit by 2 vehicles

LAYTON, Utah — The family of the Layton High School student hit by two cars while crossing the street detailed the extent of the teenage girl's injuries Thursday.

In a GoFundMe page, the grandmother of Reggie Mardsen says she is suffering from multiple breaks in one of her legs, a broken hip and pelvis, along with a rib cage "busted up on both sides."

George Smith wrote that her granddaughter, who lives with her and her husband, has pins and rods throughout her body after Tuesday's accident in which she was hit by one car that knocked her to the ground, and then pinned under another vehicle.

Mardsen was crossing a road near the school around 7 a.m. when she was hit. She was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake in serious condition.

"There will be a lot of physical therapy, pain, and tears," wrote Smith. "There are going to be a lot of bills coming in. We want Reggie to know she is loved and will be well taken care during this challenging time.

"I know her and she will worry about the financial impact it will have on us. I want her to worry about getting better and knowing everything is taken care of by us, family and friends."

Both drivers cooperated with officials following the incident and an investigation remains ongoing.