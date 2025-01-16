Fentanyl deaths increased by 1160% in Utah over the past decade

SALT LAKE CITY — A new report from the Utah Department of Health and Human Services shows that Utah saw a more than 1100% increase in fentanyl deaths from 2014 to 2023. However, in the report, published Thursday, officials say that the drug overdose death rate in Utah hasn't changed much over the past 10 years.

“We used to see more prescription opioid and heroin deaths than we do now. Several years ago, most drug overdose deaths involved prescription drugs, heroin, methamphetamine—or a combination of these drugs. Now, most people die from drug overdoses that involve fentanyl or methamphetamine combined with other substances,” said Megan Broekemeir, drug overdose prevention research coordinator with the Office of the Medical Examiner.

According to DHHS officials, Utah drug overdose death rates peaked in 2015 and have stayed near peak levels since. In 2023, 606 people died from drug overdoses a 14.3% increase from the year before.

Fentanyl now represents the most common drug in overdose deaths. In 2023, 47.9% of drug overdose deaths involved fentanyl.

In a sign of just how much power fentanyl has in drug overdoses, in 2014 only 23 deaths involved the drug. But in 2023, that number rose to 290 deaths; a 1160.9% increase.

“The sharp increase in the number of fentanyl-involved deaths outpaces reductions in deaths from prescription opioids. We will likely see an increase in the drug overdose death rate if this trend continues,” said Dr. Deirdre Amaro, chief medical examiner.

In late 2023, Utah Governor Spencer Cox introduced a new task force focused on tackling Utah's fentanyl crisis. Through the task force, state leaders are working to track down trafficking networks, introduce educational programs and treatment initiatives, and figure out the social, economic, and psychological influences driving fentanyl use in the state.