Fire breaks out near Little Dell Reservoir in Salt Lake City

Posted at 7:01 AM, Jul 11, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — The Unified Fire Authority said a new fire broke out early Monday in Parleys Canyon near the Little Dell Reservoir in Salt Lake City.

A call about the fire in Mountain Dell Canyon was first received at 1:30 a.m. and is currently between 8-10 acres in size.

Officials said there is low fire behavior and a low rate of spread, and that no communities are being threatened by the fire.

The new fire comes after a weekend full of wildfires across Utah, including Millard, Tooele and Cache counties.

