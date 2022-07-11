SALT LAKE CITY — The Unified Fire Authority said a new fire broke out early Monday in Parleys Canyon near the Little Dell Reservoir in Salt Lake City.

A call about the fire in Mountain Dell Canyon was first received at 1:30 a.m. and is currently between 8-10 acres in size.

Officials said there is low fire behavior and a low rate of spread, and that no communities are being threatened by the fire.

The new fire comes after a weekend full of wildfires across Utah, including Millard, Tooele and Cache counties.