Fire concerns as Red Flag Warning issued ahead of cold front

SALT LAKE CITY — Before the temperatures drop, making it feel more like fall in Utah, residents are being warned about critical fire conditions that will precede the approaching cold front.

REAL-TIME TEMPS: Get the latest weather conditions and temperatures by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

A Red Flag Warning is scheduled to go into effect for most of the state at 11 a.m. Wednesday due to strong winds and low humidity across western and southern Utah.

The warning will be in place until midnight Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, relative humidity levels will be between 6-14 percent, while strong gusts of 35-45 miles per hour will come out of the southwest.

Because of the conditions, any new fire starts or existing fires could spread rapidly.

Once the winds pass, it'll be downright fall-ish with a drop in temperatures of 20 degrees in most areas. By Thursday, high temperatures in the Salt Lake area are only expected to reach 70 degrees, and only 64 degrees in Logan with a low of 37 degrees.

