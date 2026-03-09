Food banks struggling as much as the Utahns they're supposed to help

PROVO, Utah — There are a multitude of reasons why people can cross paths with Community Action Services and Food Bank.

Some discover its value through volunteering.

“What brought me here was I had to do my community service for a court order,” said volunteer Siolovalu Iosefa. “But ever since I started the journey of my community service — it’s not something that I have to do, it’s something that I love to do.”

Others are increasingly coming through their doors in desperation.

“We barely had enough to cover our rents… and then we realized we had no food in the house. Like, at all,” shared McKenzie Woodward.

Woodward and her roommate fell on hard times over the holidays, with both not getting enough work shifts to make ends meet.

“We were looking at possibly being kicked out of our apartment at the end of January…and we tried everything," she said.

It was at that point that a family member suggested this food bank in the heart of Provo.

“It was the first time we actually had vegetables in like two months," Woodward said. "It makes us feel more human.”

Woodward was one of about 120 new households that have sought help at the food bank for the first time each month, and the organization is feeling that growing need.

“It’s visually low, and it’s got us concerned,” explained Community Action Services and Food Bank CEO Tom Hogan.

Hogan says since January, about 94,000 pounds more food has gone out of the building than has been brought in. They’re looking to replenish that through their Feed Utah Food Drive, which is happening throughout the week.

“We like to keep about 350,000 pounds of food in the warehouse at any given time," Hogan said. “This year, we have a couple different, uncertain factors.”

Those factors include the local implications of war in the Middle East.

“The world’s a little upside down in some areas,” shared Hogan.

Just last week, the Provo pantry served 385 households, its highest single-day number ever recorded.

More people are now facing difficult decisions, and they’re going to lean on the strength of the community.

“You literally have to choose between rent and healthcare, rent and your car, rent and food,” explained Woodward. “And if your community can truly help you… it’s that little ray of sunshine that gets you through it.”

No matter what normal now looks like, Hogan wants to be ready to respond to all in need.

The Feed Utah Food Drive is running all week through Saturday, with several drop-off locations available, including the food bank, as well as grocery stores in Vineyard, Orem and Provo.