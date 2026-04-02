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Former BYU great Puka Nacua enters rehab facility, report says

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Rusty Jones/AP
FILE - Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Nov. 30, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones, File)
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MALIBU, Calif. — Former BYU star Puka Nacua has reportedly checked into a rehabilitation facility in Malibu, California.

According to The California Post, Nacua's attorney said the current Los Angeles Rams All-Pro wide receiver has been in rehab, and the decision had nothing to do with allegations made against him for an incident that allegedly occurred on New Year's Eve.

“He was in there a substantial period of time before any of these allegations broke with [the woman who filed the lawsuit],” Nacua's attorney, Levi McCathern said, “and he’s scheduled to be there for a while longer.”

Last month, a woman filed a lawsuit that claimed Nacua bit her on the shoulder and made an antisemitic statement while attending a New Year's Eve event.

After the lawsuit was filed, McCathern denied the allegations about the antisemitic comment "in the strongest possible terms.

In a statement Wednesday, McCathern shared that Nacua’s goal in rehab is “to improve his overall behavior in every aspect of his life that he can do it.”

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