Former Utah Gymnastics coach admits to using hidden camera to record victims

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah gymnastics coach and owner of USA Gymnastics World pleaded guilty to transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Adam Richard Jacobs, 35, was first charged in April 2023M as reported by FOX 13 News,after a camera was found in a bathroom at his gym to allegedly record those using the facility.

According to court documents, Jacobs admitted to transporting a minor from Utah to other states, including Florida and Texas, as the minor's gymnastics coach. Jacobs also admitted to placing hidden cameras in the minor's hotel room and bathroom to produce child sexual abuse materials.

Investigators say a witness who was an employee at USA Gymnastics World, notified police in March 2023 after they found a hidden camera inside a bathroom. The witness removed the device, which he first thought was a USB charger adapter, and placed it in the office for someone to claim. Later on the same day, the witness again found the device in the bathroom, adding that he and Jacobs were the only ones working at the time.

Woods Cross police at the time stated that the camera footage featured over 70 different individuals "who had been secretly or surreptitiously recorded using the restroom." Many of the photos captured mostly children using the toilet or undressing.

Detectives say a subsequent investigation also found 40 videos of Jacobs setting up the cameras in his home and at USA Gymnastics World.

A sentencing date has been set for Jacobs on August 14 in Salt Lake City.