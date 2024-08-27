Former Utes coach Ron McBride now calls plays to raise money for afterschool programs

SALT LAKE CITY — Former University of Utah football coach Ron McBride is teaming up with a Salt Lake City entertainment venue to give away thousands for afterschool programs.

The Complex owner Gabe Elstein said it was a “no brainer” to team up with McBride and his foundation.

﻿“We’re blessed to be able to give away $320,000 to these schools to provide afterschool programs to help these at risk youth stay out of trouble,” said Elstein.

Like most coaches, McBride is already looking to dial up the next play.

“So, how do you top it next year? We’re already working on it,” the coach said while laughing.

McBride and Elstein are talking about money they raised that will now be going to Utah Title I schools through the Ron McBride foundation.

Coach Mac has been helping schools for a decade, but about a year ago he teamed up with Elstein to put on a huge event allowing them to raise the most money yet for The Coach Mac Foundation.

The big moneymaker came over the summer when Ryan Bingham performed a sold out show at The Complex. Bingham donated his fee, and everything sold that night went to the foundation. That money will now be distributed to 25 Title I schools in the Ogden, Granite, Jordan, Canyons and Murray school districts.

The money will go towards meals and activities to help students after school between 3-6 p.m.because many of them have one or both parents who work multiple jobs.

Coach McBride calls it a true team effort.

“And the principals of all the different schools have been just outstanding," said McBride. "Outstanding to work with their vision for their kids. It’s just a win-win for everybody.”

Elstein says he’s happy he could help execute the coach’s plan.

“It takes a village right, to make this happen? And what we hope is that we can spread the word of what we’re trying to do so we can gain more people to donate; time, money, whatever it takes, so we can increase the number of schools we’re able to help … that increases the number of children,” he said.

The money will be distributed during a dinner and reception Tuesday at The Complex.

According to Utah afterschool network, there are more than 300 programs currently servicing more than 40,000 students. But there are thousands of other Utah students in Title i schools who could also use afterschool help.

CLICK HERE to learn more, donate or volunteer with The Coach Mac Foundation.