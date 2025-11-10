From France to the Apostleship: Elder Gérald Caussé's journey of faith

SALT LAKE CITY — In a candid interview following his historic call to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder Gérald Caussé revealed to FOX 13's Dan Evans the profound personal experiences that shaped his understanding of prophetic leadership and his vision for ministry.

The 62-year-old French native, who was called and ordained on November 6, 2024, by President Dallin H. Oaks, brings a unique international perspective to the second-highest governing body of the 17-million-member church.

Elder Caussé's reflections paint a vivid picture of his early spiritual formation in France, where encounters with church leadership were rare but deeply meaningful.

"I grew up in France as a young boy and then a young man. I've only seldom seen apostles visiting my country just because there were 12 of them and there is a huge world," he recalled. "But I remember every one of those visits."

Those formative experiences included sitting on the front row of his local chapel, listening intently to general conference broadcasts despite not understanding everything being said. "I loved it and I felt the spirit," he said, describing how those early experiences cultivated his testimony of prophetic leadership.

This foundation proved crucial in shaping his approach to his new calling. "I think I've been growing up with that genuine testimony that prophets and apostles really speak for the Lord, and it's so dear to my heart. I love those men and I respect them dearly. It's a humbling opportunity to be part of that group."

When asked about managing the demands of apostolic ministry alongside family responsibilities, Elder Caussé emphasized the central role his wife, Valérie, plays in his approach to leadership.

"She's my personal consultant in many ways," he explained. "I've been in the calling of stake presidents and always tell them, listen to your wife when they ask me what is your first counsel to me."

Elder Caussé sees this extended family as an eager audience for sharing the positive experiences of church leadership.

"I like to share the good news of gospel with my family. A lot of the experiences of life of my colleagues are good news and wonderful experiences that I like to share with my wife, but also we have 5 children and 12 grandchildren, so there is an audience there that is always ready to hear about my experiences."

When pressed about the legacy he hopes to leave as an apostle, Elder Caussé's response reflected characteristic humility and authenticity.

"I haven't thought about it," he admitted. "For sure I want them to remember me and know me as a disciple of the Lord, someone who is genuine and honest. Very honest in sharing my feelings. I'm a simple person, I think. I just love people."

His approach to ministry is deeply rooted in gratitude and service to ordinary members of the church. Drawing inspiration from his extensive international travel as Presiding Bishop, he emphasized his admiration for faithful members living in humble circumstances around the world.

"Sometimes my greatest examples in life are very simple people that are just disciples of the Lord doing their best every day, and these are millions of there everywhere in the world," he reflected. "You get to meet with some of the greatest people on Earth. And a lot of them live in very simple circumstances, but they are so genuine in their faith and that's inspiration for me."

Elder Caussé's ministerial philosophy centers on emulating Jesus Christ's approach to leadership and service.

"I always think, what would Jesus do? What would he say? And I think he would say thank you to those disciples," he explained. "So if I can be that agent of gratitude, I'm happy to take that role."

Elder Caussé's call represents several historic firsts. Born in Bordeaux on May 20, 1963, he is the first person from France to serve as a general authority of the church and the first apostle for whom English is a second language. His parents joined the church when he was six months old, making him a second-generation Latter-day Saint.

Before his apostolic calling, Elder Caussé served as Presiding Bishop since 2015, overseeing the church's temporal affairs worldwide. His professional background includes military service in the French Air Force and a successful business career, culminating in a master's degree from ESSEC Business School and work as a strategy consultant and general manager.

His church service has been equally distinguished, including roles as stake president, area seventy, general authority seventy, counselor in the Europe Area Presidency, and counselor in the Presiding Bishopric before becoming Presiding Bishop.

As Elder Caussé begins his apostolic ministry, he approaches the role with characteristic introspection about divine purpose.

"The Lord must have a reason why he called me, and I will have to look for it. I think this is a question for all of us and not just me. We all need to seek how the Lord would like to use our skills and experience," he said.

"I've acquired skills and experiences through the experiences of life and I hope to put this at the disposal of the Lord and see what he makes of it."

Elder Caussé's appointment fills the vacancy created by recent changes in church leadership, bringing his international perspective, business acumen, and deep spiritual conviction to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles as the church continues its global ministry.

His emphasis on simplicity, gratitude, and authentic discipleship suggests an apostolic ministry focused on connecting with everyday members of the church while maintaining the dignity and spiritual authority of his sacred calling.

