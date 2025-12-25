Wrong-way driver stopped on I-80 early Christmas morning

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A driver traveled over 10 miles into oncoming traffic while heading the wrong way on Interstate 80 early Thursday.

The Utah Highway Patrol said it was dispatched to reports of a wrong-way driver at 3:19 a.m. near mile marker 99 outside Tooele. A trooper later located the driver heading eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 just west of Salt Lake City International Airport.

Without needing physical contact with their vehicle, the trooper was able to safely stop the driver, and no injuries or accidents related to the incident were reported.

Following the stop, a field sobriety test was issued and the unidentified wrong-way driver was arrested for DUI.

The arrest comes after a recent string of wrong-way driving incidents in Utah, including an accident last month in which two teenagers were killed by a driver on I-15.