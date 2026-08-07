FrontRunner 2X project advances to final phase to secure funding

SALT LAKE CITY — The Federal Transit Administration announced Friday they have approved FrontRunner 2X to enter the engineering phase of its Capital Investment Grants program, moving the project closer to securing nearly $1.3 billion in federal funding.

FTA Acting Deputy Administrator Matthew Cahill said, "As one of the fastest growing areas in the country, meeting this milestone demonstrates how Utah leadership cares about its citizens by investing in transit that will serve the region for generations to come.”

The FrontRunner 2X project is a partnership between the Utah Department of Transportation and Utah Transit Authority to expand double tracking along the FrontRunner corridor. Officials claim this will allow trains to run more frequently and reliably as Utah's population grows.

“This milestone is a major step forward for Utah. We are grateful to the U.S. Department of Transportation and Utah’s congressional delegation for their partnership and shared commitment to Utah’s future,” UDOT Commissioner Carlos Braceras said. “Utah is growing quickly, and preparing for that growth requires a balanced transportation system that goes beyond highways.”

The project will add 26.1 miles of double track in 11 locations, a new station, 10 trainsets and a new maintenance facility. Upon completion, the system will be able to run 15-minute service during peak periods and 30-minute service throughout the day.

The project hasn't been without complications. Last year, FOX 13 News reported that dozens of Provo residents were facing relocation following UDOT planning eminent domain for their properties for the project.

Watch: Dozens of Provo residents face relocation as UDOT plans eminent domain for rail project

Dozens of Provo residents face relocation as UDOT plans eminent domain for rail project

The approval by the FTA will allow UDOT and UTA to continue advancing the project's design, early procurement and completion of other federal requirements as progress is made toward a full funding agreement.

“More frequent and reliable FrontRunner service will make transit a practical choice for people along the Wasatch Front,” UTA Executive Director Jay Fox said. “For our riders, this project means shorter waits, more frequent trains, and a more dependable trip. Working alongside UDOT, we're delivering the kind of transit network Utah will need for decades to come."

Construction, which was originally supposed to begin in 2026, is anticipated now to run from 2027 through 2030.