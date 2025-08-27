Dozens of Provo residents face relocation as UDOT plans eminent domain for rail project

PROVO, Utah — UDOT officials say they're planning to take five different Provo condominium and apartment buildings through eminent domain, in a move that could impact dozens of renters and homeowners.

They confirmed it's part of the FrontRunner 2X project, where they're looking to put down double track in "strategic locations" to make the train line run more efficiently.

The Brown family says that train noise was drowned out by their excitement for the future when they moved to the Mountain View Condos, located around 600 West and 500 South in Provo. “It’s our first home," said Ethan Cougar Brown. "We knew we could be here for a couple of years, use it as a starting home. Grow our family because we just had our son at the time.”

But their plans have abruptly gone off those rails.

“Double tracking FrontRunner is the next step in transportation for Utah,” said John Gleason, who serves as public information officer for UDOT.

This high-priority project for the state is coming at the expense of owners and renters like the Brown’s.

“Unfortunately, we have to widen the tracks, and that means into that area where these condos currently exist," Gleason said. Gleason confirmed that four buildings in this Mountain View complex, housing 16 condos, will be taken through right-of-way acquisitions.

Chloe Alaniz moved here just a year ago to be close to work and school. “Then we’re hit with something like this - and it’s like, am I going to be able to set my roots down at any point?” Alaniz said.

Now she is right alongside her neighbors, in search of the next steps. “You can determine a fair market value for a house," said Gleason. "But these are places that people are attached to, like we all are with her homes.”

Gleason says they intend to help them through this difficult process, and that will start with a neighborhood meeting to be held next week. “We hope that the state will treat us all fairly - and that’s the most we can hope for,” said Josie Brown.

The fifth building, part of the Meadow Apartments, is located further west along the tracks, and UDOT officials say it will impact four more residents.

They anticipate the work on this area of the project to begin in 2026.