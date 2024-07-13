Funeral held for father, daughter killed in Ogden Canyon accident

OGDEN, Utah — It has been one week since two people died in a crash in Ogden Canyon.

On Saturday morning, funeral services were held for Richard and Sally Hendrickson.

Blue ribbons were sprinkled around the Dee Events Center in Ogden to remember a loving dad and daughter.

"Both of them have inspired us and we love them both so much,” said Richard’s son, Samuel Hendrickson. “It makes each of us want to be a little bit better, seeing the impact that [Richard and Sally] had on the community.”

Richard Hendrickson was the CEO of Lifetime Products, a global company based in Clearfield.

"He was very special to a lot of people," said Vince Rhoton, Richard's friend for 36 years and the executive vice president of Lifetime Products. "He really had a unique ability among all of his other talents. I think his secret sauce was that he was able to connect with people at any level, any place, identify with them, empathize with their problems."

Richard was also an active member in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved flying planes and riding his motorcycle.

"He had every excuse to be busy, he had every excuse to not make time for this family, to not have enough time for us, but somehow, he always did,” remembered Samuel. “He always made it and he was always present."

Richard's daughter Sally was 16 years old. Posters with the phrase “live like Sally, love like Sally and laugh like Sally” were placed all over.

“Sally did all of those things so perfectly,” Samuel said. "She was a beautiful little girl, she was growing into such a beautiful young woman, but she still had this fun and exciting side to her. She was a friend to all. Everybody loved her."

Richard and Sally's lives came to a tragic end in Ogden Canyon when heavy equipment was dislodged from a tow truck driving by and hit their SUV.

Samuel, his other sister, and his mom were also in the vehicle and made it out safely.

"Looking at the photos and things like that after the accident, it’s incredible that any of us made it out,” added Samuel. “And it’s hard to accept the fact that my dad and Sally didn’t."

Hundreds of people attended the viewing and funeral to pay their respects.

"They were incredible people. It’s incredible to see the community and so many people recognize that and want to honor that,” said Samuel.

Rep. Blake Moore of Utah Congressional District 1 grew up in the same neighborhood as Richard and is friends with the family.

"My heart goes out to Julie and the kids, and I hope that they are able to know that these folks aren’t just here today, they are going to be there for them for as long as they need and whatever they need,” he said.

Samuel said he hopes his dad and sister's life of love and service lives on.

"It makes us want to love more," he said.