Gas leak forces evacuations of nearby Roy residents

ROY, Utah — Residents are currently being forced to evacuate a Roy neighborhood following a gas leak Thursday.

The Roy Police Department says a 6-inch gas line near 5600 South and 2700 West was struck by utility workers in the area, causing the leak.

All residents within three blocks of either side of the leak are being evacuated by police. All others are being told to avoid the area, as well as the D&RG Trail.

There have been no reports of anyone feeling sick from gas fumes, but officials urge those who do feel sick to call 911 or go to the hospital.

Police said there is no set time for the leak to be repaired.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story