Gingerbread houses, skiing, USS Utah and MORE events happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is PACKED with great holiday-themed events across Utah for you and your family, no matter where you are!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com to be featured

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

CACHE COUNTY

Zootah Zoo Lights - This Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Zootah will be hosting an event to meet Santa and share your holiday wishes. There will also be free cocoa and cookies and holiday-themed light displays. Admission is $10 for adults and $7.50 for kids. Follow the link for more information.

DAVIS COUNTY

Annual Gingerbread Festival - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the Bountiful Davis Art Center will host the final day of the annual Gingerbread House Competition displaying gingerbread entries. The Bountiful mayor will select the winners, artists may also choose to donate their houses to a silent auction. Purchases go directly towards funding the facility. Follow the link for more information.

IRON COUNTY

Christmas On The Farm - This Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Lazy Acres will host a holiday shopping market featuring Santa Claus. Entry is free, follow the link for more information.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Kids Ski Free Week at Deer Valley - This Saturday through December 13, Deer Valley Resort will host an event where kids ages 12 and under can ski for free. A valid Deer Valley lift ticket is required for chairlift access during the Kid's Ski Free Week and are available here. Follow the link for more information and other discounted offers during the event.

Utah Olympic Oval Holiday Festival - Get your skis! This Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. the Utah Olympic Oval will host Santa Claus himself at the public ice skating event, featuring an Oval Figure Skating Ice Show, holiday crafts and photo opportunities! Admission is $5 or free when you donate a non-perishable food item or unwrapped toy. Skate rental is $5, follow the link for more information and the full schedule of events.

Gingerbread Jamboree at SLC Main Library - This Saturday at 10:15 a.m. the SLC Main Library will host a FREE event featuring a Preschool Storytime event, cookies and supplies for kids to decorate their own gingerbread person will be provided. Space is limited, follow the link for more information.

UTAH COUNTY

Lehi Santa Parade - Santa is coming to town! This Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Lehi City will host a parade from Lehi High School to Main Street Plaza featuring a tree lighting ceremony, free hot chocolate and cookies, and visits with Santa. Follow the link for more information.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day - This Saturday at 8:00 a.m., Veterans Park will host a free USS Utah Ceremony to kick off Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. An Open House at Rowdys Range will follow the ceremony from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Refreshments will be available. Follow the link for more information.