Goal set to remove breathing tube for Levi Wright as next step in recovery

SALT LAKE CITY — It's hoped that the breathing tube being used by Levi Wright, the 3-year-old caught up in a Beaver County river last week, will be removed some time this week in what will be another step in his recovery.

Levi's mother, Kallie, posted a new message to social media Tuesday saying he is currently receiving another 24-hour EEG to monitor brain activity, and has a new MRI scheduled for Friday.

The big news is that a goal has been set to remove the breathing tube Levi is using this week to see if he can breathe on his own.

"One step at a time," wrote Kallie Wright.

Levi has been hospitalized since last Tuesday after he drove his toy tractor into a river and was swept downstream until he was rescued. In the days since, Kallie Wright has shared updates about her son, saying the family is "shattered" after an MRI that was "not good," but is not giving up hope.

Late last week, Levi had opened his eyes and "wiggled with purpose."

In a post over the Memorial Day weekend, Levi's mother wrote the entire experience "is a roller coaster that you go on unwillingly & blindfolded, you do not know what's coming next. You just get to wait & ride it out. We are taking it day by day."

As the family seeks multiple professional opinions from medical experts, Kallie wrote that she and her husband, rodeo star Spencer Wright, will make informed decisions on Levi's health care based on what he would want.