Gosh! Napoleon Dynamite fans return to Idaho to celebrate anniversary of cult classic

PRESTON, Idaho — Fans had their shirts on and action figures by their side during one of the first activities Friday at a festival held in honor of a beloved hero of the silver screen.

This weekend's Napoleon Festival in nearby Preston, Idaho, where the cult classic Napoleon Dynamite was filmed, is now underway.

"Been a little obsessed with this movie for 20 years now, and never made the pilgrimage until now," explained fan Dave Norris, who came in from Charlottesville, Virginia.

A tour takes Norris and others past sites from the 2004 movie, but those who wish to stop at Napoleon’s house in the country, or Pedro’s house in town, are on their own.

"The world owns Napoleon Dynamite, and so we’re pretty used to fans from all over the world telling us how much they love it," shared tour guide Jerusaha Hess.

A woman who lives across the street from Pedro's house said that Napoleon Dynamite fans used to pay $5 for rocks found outside the home.

Annual festivals celebrating the movie ended after a couple years, but fans have returned for the 20-year anniversary.

"We’ve got moon boot master class, there’s a liger-drawing contest, happy hands club where you can learn the sign language songs in ASL, tater tot eating contest, thrift store prom," explained event organizer Stevie Emerson.

Characters Lafawnduh and Don are scheduled to appear at the festival Saturday.

The festival has been so popular, hosts are having to cap some of the events.

"Lesson learned," said Shawn Milne with Bear River Economic Development. "Future times, we’re going to make sure that we have more supplies because there’s a lot of interest.

While some may think all the Preston references laughing at the town in the movie are mocking it, most are happy to roll with the punches.

"We don’t much care if they’re laughing at us," claimed Milne, "because we just hope that they’ll come and enjoy this weekend with us and laugh with us.