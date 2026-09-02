Flash flood creepily moving through Utahraptor State Park caught on video

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Even on what appeared to be a beautiful day, flash flooding was caught on camera in Utahraptor State Park in southern Utah on Wednesday.

Video shared by the park's social media showed the flood creeping down Willow Springs Road under a near-cloudless sky. The park said the water from Dalton Wells traveled from Courthouse Wash to Willow Springs.

Because of the flooding, park officials warn people not to attempt to travel to Klonzo, Sovereign Trails, WS Dino Tracks or the Arches Border.

Zion National Park flooding captured on video shows widespread damage:

Zion National Park flooding captured on video shows widespread damage

The flooding came days after rising waters wreaked havoc across Utah following storms that continued through the weekend and into Monday.