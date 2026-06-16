Friends remember man killed in BASE jumping accident as fearless adventurer and motivator

MOAB, Utah — Two people died in a BASE jumping incident in Moab over the weekend. One of them was Andy Lewis, a well-known adventurer and trailblazer in the BASE jumping and slacklining community.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said dispatch was notified of a BASE-jumping incident in the remote area of Mineral Bottom on Sunday. Lewis and 50-year-old Danny Joe Kregle of Arizona both died from their injuries. Lewis and Kregle were on a tandem jump.

Kregle family

As a Moab resident, Lewis was a big part of the community. In videos from his social media, he was seen BASE jumping off a towering peak in Utah with his parachute in hand, opening up before reaching the bottom of the road.

He was also known across the country. One of his friends from Germany, Friedi Kühne, was one of his fans at first. Kühne is a professional slackliner, and it turns out, they both helped push each other to do great things in the slacklining world.

He said Lewis was a rockstar and a huge source of motivation.

“Andy was a complete character. He was already a character when you knew him just for his online presence. He had the nickname ‘Sketchy Andy' for a reason because he was sketchy, doing very crazy stunts,” Kühne said. "But then he was also very friendly and down to earth to other people, as long as they pushed themselves and passionate in the sports like slacklining, BASE jumping or even just climbing.”

He said Lewis appreciated courage, motivation and excitement because those were the traits that made him who he was.

Kuhne added that the sports they partake in are dangerous and they know that before they step foot on a slackline or hook up their parachutes.

“He did those things just laughing and smiling. He very much liked to laugh into the face of danger. That’s something I really, truly admired about him,” Kühne said.

He said Lewis taught him to live life to the fullest, and he will be missed by the adventure community across the world.