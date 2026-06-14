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Two people dead after BASE jumping accident near Moab

file photo/stock image/generic graphic: emergency medical ambulance drowning EMT paramedic ambulance critical injury injured
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file photo/stock image/generic graphic: emergency medical ambulance drowning EMT paramedic ambulance critical injury injured
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MOAB, Utah — Two people died in a BASE jumping accident Sunday near Moab.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office said the two men were jumping in the remote area of Mineral Bottom.

Both victims died from their injuries at the scene.

One victim was identified as Andrew "Andy" Lewis, from Moab.

The other victim's name was not released, but officials said he was 50 years old.

"The Grand County Sheriff's Office extends its deepest sympathies to the families, friends, and all those affected by this tragic incident," the announcement read.

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