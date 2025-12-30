From quicksand to base jumping, Grand County Search and Rescue stays busy as calls approach record

MOAB, Utah — The Grand County Search and Rescue team has responded to 143 incidents so far this year. That number is nearing the record high set in 2016.

While it isn’t always an easy job, those on the Grand County Search and Rescue team are committed to helping people in need.

“A lot of times, this is maybe when we’re at work or at home having dinner, or maybe you’re woken up in the middle of the night and we drive to our emergency operations center, have a briefing and go out and find somebody and help them,” Grand County SAR Vice Commander Scott Solle said.

This year alone, their crew has rescued people from a base-jumping incident, flooding, and even quicksand. Some of those rescues can be rare, but Solle said the calls they get most often are for the hiking, biking and motorized communities.

The Grand County Search and Rescue team is made up of 34 members with a wide variety of skill sets. Their team goes through specific training to learn how to handle technical rescues.

Solle said many of the calls came from out-of-state or out-of-county visitors. While he can’t pinpoint any specific reasons for the high call volume, he said that new technology advancements give people more ways to call for help.

He added that checking the weather forecast, having a light source and having proper gear are all things to remember when going out in the desert.

Right now, Solle said it’s been a mild winter, which could mean fewer water-related rescues in the upcoming year.

Even though some of the rescues can be difficult, Solle said it’s what brings their team together.

“Every once and a while, maybe once or twice a year, you have those calls where what you’ve done really made a difference in someone's living or dying, and the fact you were there and made that positive outcome kind of carries you through for quite a while,” Solle said.

As they look ahead into the new year, they expect their call volume to be similar in 2026, but Sollee said they’ll be prepared to respond to those calls again.