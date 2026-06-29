Nearly surrounded by nearby wildfires, Moab hopes to remain safe

MOAB, Utah — Red rocks, locally-owned stores and people all over. Those are the usual sights in Moab. But other sights, not so much.

“For two, three days straight, I believe, like the whole town was, like, smoky, there was ash falling, it was kinda bad for the locals out here," said Moab resident Jayden Diaz.

The strong winds were unwelcome visitors that made for some challenging conditions.

“[The wind] causes you to stay up at night as a firefighter," said Moab Valley Fire District Captain Traedyn Brewer. "It’s not that you’re worried about yourself, you’re worried about your community.”

Brewer said the winds and dry air are a recipe for disaster. Moab is surrounded by fires burning in the area, and you can see it in the sky.

“[Fires] are like all around Moab, so we’re not seeing it as much, we’re just seeing the smoke, so that’s kind of alarming, and knowing it's in Monticello and Junction is kind of scary," said Quinn Potts.

Brewer shared that this was one of the worst weekends locals had seen in southeastern Utah.

"Fifty miles an hour gusts, very low relative humidity, it's a perfect storm for anything to pop off," he said.

Another lingering visitor: grief over the three firefighters killed and two injured in wildfires along the Utah-Colorado border.

“I think I speak for all firefighters right now," said Brewer. "Our hearts go out to them, their families, their firefighting crew. Very tragic, it was a sad day for the fire service.”

Those killed and injured were involved in a burnover incident and had to use their shelters. Brewer said those shelters can protect firefighters from heat for some time, but are usually a last resort.

“It's crazy to hear stories of people that are out there putting their lives out to help, some don’t even end up coming home, but that’s just what they do and what they love to do," added Moab resident Tyrell Lee of those who died.

Moab has two crews deployed right now, one at the Cottonwood Fire and the other at the Horsehead Fire.

“Everyone’s being spread thin right now," said Brewer, "it is very sparse throughout Moab, throughout all of Utah. All resources are being stretched thin right now, but we stay ready.”

Brewer hopes everyone can be careful with fire, so sparks don’t find a place to stay in Moab.

“It is scary," he said, "especially with the winds picking up for sure.

“Don’t be that person that’s causing someone else to lose their house or their family.”