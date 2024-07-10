Granite School District appoints new superintendent

SALT LAKE CITY — As the current superintendent of the Granite School District is set to join the administration of Utah Governor Spencer Cox, a new candidate will take the reigns at the end of July.

Ben Horsley, who currently serves as Chief of Staff and used to be the district's Director of Communications and Community Outreach, was selected for the role.

“I am deeply honored for the trust of the board to continue to work diligently to support high-quality instruction," said Horsley in a statement. "I am committed to providing our students and teachers with everything they need to be successful.”

Horsley will replace Dr. Richard Nye, who is moving to be a senior education advisor within the Cox administration, the school district shared.

The appointment happened at a "special meeting" held Tuesday afternoon and will take effect on July 27.

District leaders shared that Horsley was "one of the top candidates" in the search for a superintendent three years ago and has worked to broaden his skills, working closely with Nye in the time since.

"It was natural that in order to ensure the district continues to move forward with our strategic plan and our recent academic successes, that we appoint the person who has worked directly with Dr. Nye in establishing this vision,” said Board President Nicole McDermott in a release.

Horsley has been involved in the Granite School District for more than 15 years and holds a B.S. in Communications from the University of Utah and a Masters in Public Administration from Brigham Young University.