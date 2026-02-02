Haitians in Utah concerned as protected status set to end

SALT LAKE CITY — As thousands of Haitians across the U.S. are at risk of losing their Temporary Protected Status, which allows them to live and work in the country, those in Utah are sharing how conditions remain dangerous back in Haiti.

A piece of Roody Salvator’s roots lives in the heart of Salt Lake City. He's been serving up a taste of Haiti in Utah for around a decade as the owner of Chef Makaya Caters.

“Signature dish here in this food truck is Greg, which is a Haitian fried pork, it’s so so delicious," said Salvator.

Like many other immigrants, Salvator tries to share his culture with others.

But recently, he’s felt a heaviness hanging over that culture and community.

“There’s a tremendous amount of stress that comes with that, that comes with the loss of your TPS," he said. "It is very sad, very frustrating, and I know quite a few people who are extremely terrified."

On Tuesday, the TPS given to Haitians in America is set to end, which could force people to return to Haiti or leave the U.S. Salvator won't be affected, but worries for those who will.

“There would be a lot of disruption in the jobs that they have and our economy, and in fact, I was looking at statistics this morning, and Haitians contributed $6 billion into our economy with the work that they do in our communities. So I think we’re going to lose all that," explained Aden Batar, Director of Migration and Refugee Services, Catholic Community Services.

The Trump administration chose to end TPS designations, claiming the original conditions in the country have improved.

Batar and Salvator disagree.

“They cannot go back to their home countries. We know the conditions of those countries. It is not safe for them," said Batar.

Along with Haitians in the U.S., the administration has terminated TPS for people from Somalia and Venezuela as well.

“Haitians, immigrants in general, we are hard workers," Salvator said. "When we come here, we are trying to seek and make a better life for ourselves and for our family back home."

Despite what Salvator is currently seeing across the country and how immigrants are being treated, he says he will continue to share his culture with others, and that another solution for the Haitian community can be found after the end of TPS.