Halloween, Día de Muertos and MORE happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is PACKED with events across Utah for you and your family, no matter where you are!

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

IRON COUNTY

Sonrise Autumn Craft Fair - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Sonrise Christian Church will host a craft fair featuring local community artists and vendors. Lunch will be available for purchase. For more information call (435)-583-3640 or follow the link here.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Día de Muertos Festival Finale - This Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Salt Lake City Public Library Day Riverside Branch will host a FREE event featuring dance performances, pan de muertos bread, champurrado chocolate drink, and café de olla coffee. Follow the link for more information.

Día de Muertos at The Utah Cultural Celebration Center - This Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., the Utah Cultural Celebration Center will host an event featuring traditional Mexican dance and musical performances, food and drink, family activities and more. Ticket prices are $7 for adults, $3 for children and free for those ages 3 and younger. Follow the link for more information.

Veterans Day Breakfast - This Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., the South Jordan Community Center will host a breakfast for veterans, active and retired service members, and their families. Follow the link for more information.

UTAH COUNTY

Día de Muertos - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the Orem Public Library will host a FREE event featuring family activities, cultural performances, prizes and more. Follow the link for more information.

Lehi Cares Day of Dead Event - This Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the Lehi City Legacy Center will host an event for middle school students hosted by the Student Council and Latinos in Action from Lehi High School. It will be a Day of the Dead-themed party; a middle school student ID is required for entry. Follow the link for more information.