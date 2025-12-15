Connection and community: Special event gets veterans on the slopes at Snowbird

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — It’s more than just a day on the mountain. For dozens of veterans, Saturday’s event at Snowbird offered connection, community, and a path toward healing.

The event, called “Highly Decorated,” is hosted by Wasatch Adaptive Sports and designed specifically for veterans in Utah. It brings together skiing, outdoor activity, and access to organizations focused on helping veterans navigate life after service.

Among those on the slopes was Aaron Burgess, a veteran himself, representing the nonprofit Warrior Revival.

“It’s just veterans helping other veterans,” Burgess said. “That transition can be hard, whether someone served four years or twenty.”

Burgess says many veterans struggle with the shift from military life back to civilian life, often facing injury, isolation, or mental health challenges. Warrior Revival focuses on physical fitness and fun, group-based activities to help rebuild camaraderie.

“We do rafting trips, mountain biking trips, we come up here to ski. We even have a book club,” he said. “It’s just veterans getting together and keeping that camaraderie and community.”

The event is made possible through partnerships between Wasatch Adaptive Sports, Snowbird, and several community organizations, including Regence BlueCross BlueShield.

“For anyone that enjoys skiing, anything we can slide on, we love,” said Miguel Rovira, the community relations director for Regence.

Despite a need for more snow, Rovira said the conditions and atmosphere were ideal for the event’s 13th year.

“The bluebird skies, a little bit of skiing, and the recognition during the ceremony, it makes for a great day,” he said.

Wasatch Adaptive Sports, based at Snowbird, works year-round to help people with permanent disabilities experience the physical, emotional, and psychological benefits of outdoor recreation.

“Our mission is to get folks with permanent disabilities out enjoying the benefits we all get through skiing, cycling, and the outdoors,” said Wes Warne, the director of development for Wasatch Adaptive Sports.

The organization says demand for lessons continues to grow.

“We don’t have the capacity to hold more lessons for participants,” Warne said.

To help expand access, the group is working to raise nearly $200,000, which would allow them to offer more scholarships. A silent auction connected to the event remains open through Monday at noon.

Veterans involved say events like this are critical, not just for physical health, but for preventing isolation and unhealthy coping habits.

“Anybody can be susceptible,” Burgess said. “But veterans have a tendency to isolate or turn to substances.”

He says getting outside, staying active, and connecting with others can make a powerful difference.

“It gets you busy, gets you interacting with others, and living a healthy lifestyle instead of choosing other things,” Burgess said.