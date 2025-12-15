Local nonprofits team up to provide free pet care in underserved community

SALT LAKE CITY — A local nonprofit in Glendale partnered with a national foundation last Sunday to provide free spay and neuter services, vaccinations, and microchipping to dozens of pets, hoping to ease a growing need in underserved communities.

For many families, getting a dog or cat spayed or neutered is something they know they should do, but rising veterinary costs put it out of reach. The free clinic, hosted at Ruff Haven’s new location at 264 Glendale Street, aimed to change that.

Dr. Max Bortansky with Vetscursions said the financial strain is real, noting that the cost of veterinary care has surged over the past five years, especially since COVID-19. Vetscursions, which typically works internationally in areas with limited access to care, launched its first large spay and neuter clinic in the Salt Lake City area with this event. Organizers expected to serve at least 60 animals throughout the day.

Ruff Haven, a Salt Lake nonprofit operating for five years and now settled into its new Glendale space, focuses on keeping pets and their owners together during tough times. Co-founder and executive director Marisa Hernandez said their services include crisis sheltering, vaccine clinics, and pet pantries — anything that helps pets stay with the people who love them.

Local veterinarians say the need for preventive care is significant. Ruff Haven sees multiple emergency cases each week related to infections or complications that could have been avoided through spaying or neutering. Hernandez said the overpopulation issue is especially severe with cats, noting that “cats are like rabbits” when left unfixed.

Families lined up outside the clinic Sunday morning with their pets in tow, grateful for a service they might otherwise struggle to afford. Hernandez said many clients want desperately to care for their animals but are dealing with job loss, eviction, or other life challenges.

Both organizations say more free clinics are planned. Updates and future event information are available at Vetscursions.org or RuffHaven.org, as well as on their social media pages.