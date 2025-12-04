Hawks, holiday trees, bazaars and MORE happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is PACKED with events across Utah for you and your family, no matter where you are!

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

DAVIS COUNTY

Sensory Santa - This Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Layton Hills Mall will host a FREE event featuring a visit from Santa Claus for children with sensory sensitivities. The event will provide a low-stimulation environment, reduced crowds, sensory-trained staff and volunteers from Awesome Autism and more. Follow the link for more information.

IRON COUNTY

Spirit of The Season - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., John Arts Center will host a FREE holiday-themed event featuring a farmer's market, live entertainment, photo opportunities with Santa and more. Follow the link for more information.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Festival of Trees - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Mountain America Exposition Center will host an event featuring holiday-themed tree displays, gingerbread houses, silent auctions, photo opportunities with Santa and the Grinch and more. Follow the link for more information and to purchase tickets.

HawkWatch Holiday Market - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., HawkWatch International at 2240 South and 900 East will host a local artisans market featuring local environmentally-minded vendors, Raptor Ambassadors, baked goods and empanadas, and more. Follow the link for more information.

Holiday Bazaar - This Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., West Main Studio at 1400 South Main Street will host a local holiday-themed market featuring local vendors, interactive booths, family activities and more. Masks are required. Follow the link for more information.

UTAH COUNTY

Handel's Messiah - This Saturday at 7:00 p.m., Provo Community Congregational United Church of Christ will host a FREE event featuring a performance of Handel's Messiah with the Timpanogos Chorale and Pleasant Grove Orchestra. Guests are encouraged to bring their own scores with a limited number available for $15. Follow the link for more information.

Eagle Mountain Christmas Village - This Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Cory Wride Memorial Park will host a FREE event featuring a visit from Santa, local vendors for gifts, food and more. Follow the link for more information.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Light The Night - This Saturday at 5:00 p.m., St. George Museum of Art will host a FREE event featuring holiday-themed Winter Exhibitions, hands-on family activities, donuts and hot chocolate, live music performances and more. Follow the link for more information.

St. George Christmas Village - This Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Shops at Greengate Village will host a holiday-themed event featuring live music, a meet-and-greet with Santa, family activities, and more. Admission tickets are $7 for those ages 3 or older. Follow the link for more information and to purchase tickets online.