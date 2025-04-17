Help is just a call away thanks to hardworking 911 dispatchers

SALT LAKE CITY — The second week in April is recognized as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, and it takes just moments inside Salt Lake City's 911 Dispatch Center to see how hard these public safety employees work.

“Every day is different, and that is one of the things that does keep it interesting,” said 911 dispatcher Amber Shields.

The people who answer the phones are rarely seen but always heard.

“Nobody really sees us, we’re kind of just in the back,” added dispatcher Michael Arellano.

Helping those in need across Salt Lake City.

Shields, who has been dispatching for nearly 24 years, has family members who also served as first responders, and she knew it was a career she might like.

"Gave me a purpose in life," she said. "I’ve always wanted to help, I’ve always wanted to kind of make a difference in our little tiny corner of the world."

At least 1,000 calls are received every day in Salt Lake City's 911 Center.

“You really feel like you made a difference in somebody’s life, or it’s that one officer that you were there for when he needed you,” Shields said.

Arellano has been working in public safety for 16 years, and it's the job he wants to do until he's ready to retire.

"Very rewarding," he added. "I’ve loved it since I started it I mean I can’t imagine doing anything else."

Arellano admitted that some days are extremely hard, but the support from his team makes the bad days better, and Shields agreed.

“Staying strong and knowing that you have the people that you work with every day that are there for you at all times."