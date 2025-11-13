Hiker falls to death on Mount Superior in Little Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A hiker on Mount Superior fell to their death on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The unidentified hiker was on the south ridge of Mount Superior in Little Cottonwood Canyon when the sheriff's office reported that they had "fallen a significant distance."

Search and rescue crews responded to the area and were able to locate the hiker who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body has been removed from the mountain, and the sheriff's office is attempting to notify the hiker's next of kin.