Hogle Zoo mourns loss of Diego, a California sea lion

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City's Hogle Zoo is mourning the loss of Diego, one of its California sea lions, who died this week with a degenerative disc disease.

Diego was diagnosed with the spinal condition in 2024, which affected his mobility and limited movement in his rear flippers.

Despite receiving care from veterinary teams over the past year, including laser therapy and medication, zoo medical officials noticed a "sudden decrease in [Diego's] appetite and behavior" on Monday.

When Diego's condition failed to improve, the zoo made the decision to euthanize him.

"He was surrounded by his keepers and hospital staff who cared for him, ensuring he received the best possible care throughout his life," the zoo said in a statement.

The zoo shared that Diego arrived in northern Utah in 2017 and "quickly became a guest and staff favorite," due to his curious personality.