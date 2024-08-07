Horses put down after getting stuck in drying pond while looking for water

EMERY, Utah — Officials will be monitoring a Utah herd management area after two wild horses were forced to be euthanized after getting stuck in a dry pond while looking for water.

The Utah Bureau of Land Management said it is now "closely monitoring" the Muddy Creek Wild Horse Herd Management Area just outside Emery due to drying ponds and lack of water.

Utah Bureau of Land Management Muddy Creek Wilderness



Wild horses use the ponds at McKay Flat in the area for drinking water. While the ponds are usually replenished by rain, the lack of significant precipitation this summer has dried them out.

On Tuesday, a mare became stuck in a drying pond that BLM said had "essentially turned into a mud hole." The horse was humanely euthanized by staff members.

A nearby foal was also rescued from the same pond and given water, before being transported to an off-range wild horse facility. However, after being cared for overnight by staff and a veterinarian, the foal was also put down due to dehydration and not properly recovering from the incident at the pond.

Although no horses had been sighted at the original pond location and surrounding area as of Wednesday, BLM will be on site to make sure no additional horses become trapped.

If necessary, officials said they will truck in water where it is needed for the horses and other wildlife to survive.

"We remain committed to the health and safety of the wild horse population and other wildlife in the Muddy Creek HMA," the agency wrote on social media. "Our efforts are focused on monitoring and providing necessary aid to ensure their well-being."