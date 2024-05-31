How to keep you and your pets safe from rattlesnakes during Utah summer

SALT LAKE CITY — Every year, around 8,000 people are bitten by venomous snakes in the United States, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Now that the weather is getting warmer heading into summer, here are some needed tips to keep everyone safe, including pets.

Rattlesnakes are one of the most venomous snakes in the country, and there are five rattlesnake species found right here in Utah. When things begin to heat up, rattlesnakes become more active and change some of their tendencies.

"As those temperatures begin to become really, really warm .... they don't want to be in the sun all day," said Alyssa Hoekstra, native herpetology coordinator with the Utah Department of Natural Resources.

Of course, summer is time many of us are becoming more active, so while recreating on the trails, it's important to be aware while hiking or even doing yard work of the danger that may loom.

If you encounter a rattlesnake, it's best to stay 10 feet away from the snake and allow it to go on its way, and never attempt to move a rattlesnake on your own or harm one. That's when most bites happen, and it is also a crime to purposely injure or kill rattlesnakes in the state of Utah.

On the off chance you're bitten by a rattlesnake, there are some steps to take that could save your life, as well as some popular myths that you should not do.

"The things you don't want to do... don't wanna dry to suck the venom out," explained Hoekstra.

Utahns with dogs should know there's effective training that can help keep you and your pet safe. It's called snake aversion training, a several hour training class is growing in popularity.

"What I do in my class is, I teach [dogs] ....this is something that you never want to do again," explained Mike Parmley with Rattlesnake Alert.

The training is scent based in hopes of dogs recognizing the smell of rattlesnakes, and in return, the dog stays away to avoid the potential hazard of getting bitten. This is achieved by familiarizing dogs with the smell of snakes, along with the appearance and sound, and an associated bite that's simulated by an e-collar on the dog.

These methods are proven to have a high success rate.

Snake aversion training is an option for all dog breeds and all ages and takes just one class for a few hours., and the dog keeps the aversion skill set for life.

CLICK HERE for more details on the training and information on how to keep you and your family safe from rattlesnakes, or head to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources website.