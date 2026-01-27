How to protect your mental health during uncertain times

WASHINGTON, Utah — After a barrage of tough stories across the nation over the last couple of days, how are you dealing with your mental health?

"It helps to tap into nature and kind of get away from it," said Washington City resident Jeff Lutz. "Because what I've found is … that you know there's a lot of negativity if you watch certain things, but in the actual world in your day-to-day life there's very little negativity."

No doubt, the news from Minneapolis and in the first month of 2026 could be trying on people’s souls.

"It's a Monday, and I'm already seeing a lot of stress and overwhelm from a lot of my clients related to this," shared Lehi therapist Lindsay Cowdin.

Cowdin explained that one of the issues she sees related to the added stress is the constant exposure to the news that people have on their phones and devices.

"So it's not just the news itself is difficult for a lot of people to read. It's the constant exposure because of social media," she said. "It's important we stay informed on what's going on in the world in moderation."

Curtis calls for independent investigation into Pretti shooting, criticizes Noem:

New Curtis

Cowdin's license allows her to work with clients in Minnesota.

"I'm seeing it is having an impact on everyone, maybe more so those living in Minnesota, because again, they're on the front line," she explained. "So they're seeing it a lot more directly, but it still is having an impact on everyone I'm meeting with, even outside of Minnesota.

"We need to be careful not going down that rabbit hole of doom scrolling, right? So, taking it in moderation, setting up limits for ourselves, for our kids.

Cowdin suggested that if parents see their kids withdrawing or more stressed, it might be time to check in with them just to see how they're doing. Or maybe encourage them and everyone else to get more vitamin D outdoors, like Jeff Lutz gets while watching the birds in Sullivan Park.

"It's been kind of a lifestyle for me the last four or five years where I just know, I really stay off social media especially," he said. "I know there's a lot of inciting points ... but I try not to really focus on the day-to-day stuff."