How you can get out and volunteer on National Public Lands Day in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — National Public Lands Day is on September 28, and BLM Utah says they are looking forward to a day of stewardship, partnership, and giving back to public lands. And they say they need your help in their efforts.
The bureau ishosting opportunities across the state for people to get their hands dirty and give back to public lands.
- West Desert District
- Saturday, September 28
- West Mountain shooting cleanup
- 9:00 a.m. till 12:00 p.m.
- W 10400 S, Payson, Utah in the parking area at the BLM kiosk
- Will work to clean up a popular dispersed target-shooting area. Work will include collecting and sorting micro-trash and disposing of small litter and large debris.
- Saturday, September 28
- Paria River District
- Sunday, September 29
- Trail cleanup
- 8:00 a.m. till 5:00 p.m.
- Begins at trailheads for Clay Flat and Hog Canyon, Beehive, Cottonwood, Toms, and Bunting trails
- Officials say the areas have been subject to historic trash dumping. Groups will be cleaning up trash and repairing trails
- Sunday, September 29
- Color Country District
- Saturday, September 28
- Bearclaw Poppy habitat restoration
- 8:00 a.m. till 12:00 p.m.
- New Bearclaw Poppy Navajo Trailhead
- Volunteers will pull and bag tumbleweeds from the habitat to remove sun and moisture competition for the federally listed endangered species. Workers will also be looking to clean up illegal garbage dumps
- Saturday, September 28
- Canyon Country District
- Saturday, September 21
- Bar-M mountain bike trail work & upgrades
- 9:00 a.m. till 3:15 p.m.
- Bar M Trailhead
- Workers will provide maintenance to public and popular trails. Some work will also be done to upgrade the trails for the future
- Saturday, September 28
- Sand Flats spruce up
- 9:00 a.m. till 4:30 p.m.
- Sand Flats Recreation Area and Hell's Revenge parking area
- Goal is to maintain the infrastructure of a popular site the receives heavy visitation
- Seven Mile Rim fence installation
- 9:00 a.m. till 3:30 p.m.
- Seven Mile Rim trailhead
- Volunteers will be erecting fences to help people going Jeeping know where to park and guide vehicles to the proper line of travel
- Saturday, September 21