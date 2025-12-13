Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley named as Utah football head coach successor

Rick Bowmer/AP
FILE - Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley looks on in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Idaho State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Salt Lake City. Utah has designated longtime defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley as the Utes’ “head coach in waiting” who will take over whenever Kyle Whittingham steps down. Athletic director Mark Harlan announced the succession plan on Monday, July 1, 2024.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, FIle)
SALT LAKE CITY — Defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley has officially been named as the Utah Utes' new head football coach after Kyle Whittingham steps down next month.

Scalley has been the Utes' defensive coordinator since 2016. He coached at Utah in various roles since 2007, and he is also a Utah alumnus who played from 2001-2004. In his final season, he helped the team to an undefeated season, a Fiesta Bowl win, and a No. 4 national ranking.

“Morgan Scalley has proven over the course of his outstanding coaching and playing career at the University of Utah that he is uniquely equipped to take over as the program’s next leader,” Utah athletic director Mark Harlan said in Saturday's announcement. “He not only has great knowledge and perspective of what makes Utah football special, but his passion and love for the University of Utah position him to carry the mantle of leadership forward and continue the program’s legacy of success.”

“Being a part of the Utah Football Program was a childhood dream of mine that has turned into an incredible 25-year journey that I am blessed to say is continuing,” Scalley said in a statement. “This all would never have been possible without the support and sacrifice of my amazing wife, Liz, and my remarkable 3 children. I have been mentored by some of the best men and coaches I could have ever asked for along the way... Finally, to the best fans in all of college football, let’s do this!!! Go Utes!!!”

