This young dancer lives out childhood dream in Ballet West’s 'Nutcracker'

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s finally time for audiences to experience Ballet West’s production of The Nutcracker.

And while a packed house, an orchestra and stage lights are exciting, one dancer’s excitement stems from stepping into a role she’s always wanted.

“The Nutcracker really helped me find most of my love for dance,” said 13-year-old Lauren Hildebrand. "It's just been the best experience of my life.”

FOX 13 News first caught up with Hildebrand at Nutcracker auditions back in September, and now three months later, she’s ready to take the stage as Clara.

WATCH: Ballet West starts preparing for the Nutcracker season, casts leading role of Clara

“I'm so grateful that I have the opportunity to be someone on the stage that other little kids are seeing and watching for the first time in the Nutcracker and seeing it and saying, 'Oh, I want to be that,' because that was me when I was little,” she said.

She’s not the only one who is reminded of her childhood. From the sidelines, children’s rehearsal coach Scout Sutton reminisces.

“My Nutcracker journey started in 2009 when I was cast as the Party Princess in Ballet West's Nutcracker. After that, I joined the academy and was in the Nutcracker until I graduated high school,” Sutton said.

Sutton has worked alongside young dancers for five years now and said her love for the production comes down to one thing.

“It's very nostalgic for me, and I know for many Utah residents who have been in Nutcracker, so it's super fun to see them go on stage and relive those same moments that I had,” Sutton said. "We have new kids every year, and it's so fun to tell the students, 'Hey, I did that role when I was a student.'”

While Hildebrand’s journey had some highs and lows, she says it all pays off, taking it from rehearsals to the stage.

"The feeling once I'm on stage, or once I finish the show, that feeling is a feeling I can't get anywhere else,” Hildebrand said. "I feel like from doing this part, it's gonna be different than anything I've ever experienced.”

Hildebrand’s performances as Clara will be from Dec. 12-14.

Ballet West’s performances will run until Dec. 27.