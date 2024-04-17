How you can see epic views of the stars during Utah Dark Sky Month

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Governor Spencer Cox has proclaimed April 2024 as Dark Sky Month in the state, highlighting Utah's leading role in preserving the pristine night sky.

With 25 IDA-designated Dark Sky Places committed to protecting the sky from light pollution, Utah has the highest concentration of Dark Sky Places in the world.

According to the Governor’s declaration, astrotourism is anticipated to generate $6 billion and create 100,000+ jobs in the American Southwest over the next decade.

Anna Loughridge, the Public Relations Manager at the Utah Office of Tourism, tells FOX 13 News that Utah has seven dark sky destinations within a two-hour drive from Salt Lake City alone.

“I want to give Antelope Island a shout out and the park manager over there, Wendy Wilson, they are so creative with the programming that they offer,” Anna said. “And also at many of the other state parks and they make it so accessible by helping you learn how you can identify constellations, when's the best time to see the stars.”

“They also show you that it's not always what's up above, but also what's below you, by leading things like scorpion safaris and and spider hunts. So it's pretty cool because it's about the entire ecosystem."

With all five of Utah's national parks included in the Dark Sky designations, Anna said Visit Utah likes to remind people that “half the park happens after dark.” Once the sun sets and the galactic galaxy comes to life in the sky, residents and visitors are encouraged to sit back and enjoy the show.

For an interactive map of the 25 IDA-designated Dark Sky Places in Utah, click here.