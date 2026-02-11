How you can send your name to the moon on NASA's Artemis mission

You have the opportunity to send your name to the Moon.

NASA is inviting the public to join the agency's Artemis II test flight as four astronauts venture around the Moon and back to test systems and hardware needed for deep space exploration.

As part of the agency's "Send Your Name with Artemis II" effort, anyone can claim their spot by signing up. You can find more information here.

“Artemis II is a key test flight in our effort to return humans to the Moon’s surface and build toward future missions to Mars, and it’s also an opportunity to inspire people across the globe and to give them an opportunity to follow along as we lead the way in human exploration deeper into space,” said Lori Glaze, acting associate administrator, Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

The collected names will be put on an SD card loaded aboard Orion before launch. And participants can download a customized boarding pass with their name on it.

NASA says they hope to launch the Artemis II mission before April 2026.