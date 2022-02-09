Hunter High School student questioned following tip of suspicious activity

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are questioning a Hunter High School student after a tip was received Wednesday regarding suspicious activity.

The school was not placed on lockdown during the incident and no weapons were found. A spokesperson with the Granite School District told FOX 13 News it was a "standard response" by police.

It is not known why the particular student is currently being questioned.

Last month, two Hunter High School students were shot and killed by another student following an off-campus altercation. The 14-year-old suspect in the shooting was charged with two counts of felony murder.

Ben Horsley with the Granite School District said it is unknown if Wednesday's incident is related to the shooting.