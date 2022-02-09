Watch
West Valley City shooting survivor returns home, visits friends' memorial

Tangi Asiata (via Instagram)
Ephraim Asiata visits the memorial to his friends, Paul Tahi and Tivani Lopati, in West Valley City
Posted at 10:30 PM, Feb 08, 2022
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — After almost a month in the hospital, Ephraim Asiata is finally home.

The 15-year-old was shot and critically wounded on Jan. 13 in West Valley City. Two of his friends, 15-year-old Paul Tahi and 14-year-old Tivani Lopati, were killed in the shooting.

In an Instagram video posted Tuesday evening by his mother Tangi Asiata, Ephraim is seen getting out of a car and walking to a memorial on a West Valley sidewalk — a tribute to the victims that has been growing ever since the shooting.

All three boys were students and football players at Hunter High School.

WATCH: Students from across Salt Lake area honor shooting victims in emotional video

Later Tuesday night, Ephraim posted a tweet, saying: "Feel So GOOD TO BE HOME!!! God got me so I ain’t worried…LESSS RIDE Mom & Dad"

Anyone wishing to help the Lopati and Tahi families can donate via GoFundMe. A local business is also raising money to help the Asiata family with medical expenses by selling customized merchandise with Ephraim's name and football number.

