West Valley City shooting survivor returns home, visits friends' memorial

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — After almost a month in the hospital, Ephraim Asiata is finally home.

The 15-year-old was shot and critically wounded on Jan. 13 in West Valley City. Two of his friends, 15-year-old Paul Tahi and 14-year-old Tivani Lopati, were killed in the shooting.

In an Instagram video posted Tuesday evening by his mother Tangi Asiata, Ephraim is seen getting out of a car and walking to a memorial on a West Valley sidewalk — a tribute to the victims that has been growing ever since the shooting.

All three boys were students and football players at Hunter High School.

Later Tuesday night, Ephraim posted a tweet, saying: "Feel So GOOD TO BE HOME!!! God got me so I ain’t worried…LESSS RIDE Mom & Dad"

Anyone wishing to help the Lopati and Tahi families can donate via GoFundMe. A local business is also raising money to help the Asiata family with medical expenses by selling customized merchandise with Ephraim's name and football number.