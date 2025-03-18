ICE officers arrest man in Sandy for impersonating... ICE officer

SANDY, Utah — Officers with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency have arrested a man who was impersonating an officer with... the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Rony Hernandez-Morales was taken into custody by ICE agents in Sandy and charged with impersonating a peace officer and identity fraud.

A photo of Hernandez-Morales shared by the legitimate agency shows the 36-year-old wearing an ICE t-shirt along with a badge on his belt.

According to ICE, Hernandez-Morales is a Honduran national who had already been twice removed from the country. The arrest was shared on the agency's social media platforms.

"ICE officers always carry official Homeland Security credentials!" the agency wrote.

The office added that not only is impersonation dangerous, but also highly illegal. Imposters can be charged with crimes at the local, state and federal levels.

"ICE officers are highly trained and dedicated professionals, sworn to uphold the law, protect the American people and support U.S. national security interests," the office added. "ICE strongly condemns the impersonation of its officers or agents."