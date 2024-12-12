Incentives offered to help fix Utah's teacher shortage

SALT LAKE CITY — In an effort to hire more teachers, the Utah State Board of Education is offering incentives that involve paid apprenticeships and debt-free college.

“Ultimately, people need to live and when they’re so passionate about being in education, those two ideals don’t always come together. So we’re excited to create this opportunity for them to go ahead and have the best of both worlds," said Christina Guevara, an educational specialist with the board.

Utah currently has about 3,000 teachers, but state officials worry that as the student population continues to grow, more teachers will be needed. The board also realizes that teaching is not typically a profession for someone to get rich.

Because of that, the board is offering incentives to attract those passionate about education but concerned about college debt, obtaining a teaching certificate and being properly trained to take over a classroom.

“What we’re looking to do is actually offer our apprentices, as they are working for one, two or three years in the classroom, is we’re offering them $10,000 to cover their college coursework instruction,” Guevara explained.

She added that they're trying to target future employees who have not yet been able to obtain a bachelor's degree and provide them with that, along with on-the-job learning experience.

The board is also focusing on rural communities where potential teachers already live and are invested in their communities and ultimately, their schools.

The program will eventually be opened to high school students who have an interest in teaching, enabling them to connect with the program while still in school and potentially apply for a pre-apprenticeship upon graduation.

The first-level apprentice wage is over $18 an hour and it can go up from there.

The program could end with those enrolled being first-year teachers, fully licensed with a bachelor's degree and a professional educator license with anywhere from 4-5 years of classroom experience.