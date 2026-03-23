Two arrested in Iron County for allegedly breaking into cabins to burgle them

IRON COUNTY, Utah — Two men in Iron County have been arrested after investigators say they were caught breaking into unoccupied cabins to steal from them.

Even Robert Newmiller, 35, and Andrew Phillip Rauskin, 33, were arrested on Saturday and face several charges, including burglary of a dwelling and possession of burglary tools. Newmiller also faces charges of obstruction of justice, property damage, and possession of a controlled substance.

According to court documents, on Saturday, deputies were called for a trespass on a mountain in Cedar City. The caller told detectives that two men wearing ski masks and riding four-wheelers had cut the chain of his gate with a grinder.

When deputies arrived, they found the main gate of the property had been cut into and found Rauskin riding a four-wheeler with a ski mask on.

According to Rauskin, he and his friend, Newmiller, were going up to Newmiller's family cabin.

However, when a Toyota truck came around the bend and saw Rauskin talking to the police, the truck stopped and reversed away from the scene. Rauskin told police he didn't know why Newmiller would do that.

As officials attempted to find Newmiller, they detained Rauskin and found him in possession of bolt cutters, crow bars, and an air pump used to open locked car doors.

Eventually, officials were able to call Newmiller's girlfriend, who was with him at the time. Newmiller could be heard over the phone saying he doesn't like the police, but they would come back in five minutes.

The duo never returned.

Another unit arrived and continued up the dirt road where the truck disappeared. They allegedly observed four-wheeler tracks at several properties marked no trespassing.

Near a formerly locked gate, deputies say they found a large flat screen TV, a yellow generator, and a bear skin on the side of the road. A resident then contacted officials to say that he had video of a four-wheeler on the property shortly before their power went out.

Following his arrest, Newmiller admitted to police that he had been breaking into cabins and taking the stolen items to the basement of his cabin. He also admitted to setting off a home security alarm before he ripped it out of the wall.

In the vehicle driven by Newmiller, police also found a loaded .380 Smith & Wesson gun.